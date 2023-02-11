The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Cloudy but generally dry, possibly some patchy light rain or drizzle at times, with a light southwesterly wind and a top temperature up to 10°C.

A cloudy start tomorrow but some bright or sunny spells will develop, with light to moderate southerly winds and a maximum temperature reaching 10°C again.

Sunrise: 7:48am

Sunset: 5:19pm

Outlook

Remaining mostly dry and cloudy on Monday, though some bright or clear intervals may develop. Light to moderate southerly winds with a maximum temperature still up to 10°C.