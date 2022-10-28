Coastal overtopping yellow weather warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping.
Areas likely to be affected
Douglas, Laxey and Ramsey Promenades. Shore Road (Rushen) and Castletown promenade.
Adverse conditions are expected to affect the island
From 1pm to 3pm.
The forecast:
Wet and windy at first this morning with a strong south to southeast wind and persistent and often heavy rain.
The rain will clear later in the morning though leaving the rest of the day dry with sunny intervals developing, as the wind turns to the west or southwest and eases slightly. Top temperature around 15°C.
Mostly dry this evening & tonight with some clear spells at first, before it turns increasingly cloudy. The moderate to fresh wind will turn to the southeast with minimum temperature around 12°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will start dry but fairly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing into the afternoon and clearing through the evening.
Turning quite windy with the southeast wind becoming strong to near gale force by evening, with highs of 15 or 16°C.
A mixture of bright or sunny spells and scattered blustery showers on Sunday. Windy with a strong south to south-westerly wind, and maximum temperature of 15°C.
Sunrise: 8:11am Today
Sunset: 5:53pm Today
