Coastal overtopping yellow weather warning

Friday 28th October 2022 6:19 am
Share
Coastal overtopping is expected at high tide ()

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping.

Areas likely to be affected

Douglas, Laxey and Ramsey Promenades. Shore Road (Rushen) and Castletown promenade.

Adverse conditions are expected to affect the island

From 1pm to 3pm.

The forecast:

Wet and windy at first this morning with a strong south to southeast wind and persistent and often heavy rain.

The rain will clear later in the morning though leaving the rest of the day dry with sunny intervals developing, as the wind turns to the west or southwest and eases slightly. Top temperature around 15°C.

Mostly dry this evening & tonight with some clear spells at first, before it turns increasingly cloudy. The moderate to fresh wind will turn to the southeast with minimum temperature around 12°C.

Outlook

Tomorrow will start dry but fairly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing into the afternoon and clearing through the evening.

Turning quite windy with the southeast wind becoming strong to near gale force by evening, with highs of 15 or 16°C.

A mixture of bright or sunny spells and scattered blustery showers on Sunday. Windy with a strong south to south-westerly wind, and maximum temperature of 15°C.

Sunrise: 8:11am Today

Sunset: 5:53pm Today

More About:

Weather
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0