Coastguard teams from Peel and Ramsey were called to aid a person stuck on cliffs south of Glen Wyllin on Sunday evening.
A coastguard spokesperson said: 'On arrival a quick search of the cliff top identified the exact location of the casualty. A holdfast [winch] was quickly set up and a technician was lowered down to secure the casualty.
'Once secured both were lowered to the beach approximately 70 feet below.
'The person was given safety advice about climbing on the sand cliffs.
