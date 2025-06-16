A dog has had a very lucky escape after it was left unscathed after tumbling down cliffs at Marine Drive in Douglas.
The pet and its owner were walking along the popular route just after 8pm on Sunday evening when it disappeared chasing rabbits.
Douglas Coastguard were called to the scene after the owner realised the animal has gone over the cliffs.
Posting on Facebook, Douglas Coastguard said: ‘At 8.20pm on Sunday, we were called to rescue a dog that had gone over the Marine Drive while chasing rabbits.
‘We are happy to report the dog was soon back with his owner none the worse for his experience.’