TT rider Veronika Hankocyová has taken to social media to update fans of her condition after she came off her bike during Tuesday evening’s Supertwin race.
The Czech rider crashed at Douglas Road corner in Kirk Michael during lap one of the shortened race.
She was taken to Noble’s Hospital by Airmed with suspected broken ribs and arm injuries.
Taking to Facebook on Wednesday evening, she said: ‘Just [to] let you know I'm alright, waiting for my medical flight to Czech hospital.
‘I’m on the mend, and never give up! I'll be back.’
‘I still feel incredibly lucky to be here, it’s bad but could have been much much worse. Just a freak accident that ultimately I can’t blame on anyone but myself. But it’s not changed anything - still love the TT and will aim to be back asap doing what I love.’