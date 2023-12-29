It involved a casualty who had fallen approximately five metres.
In a statement shared on Facebook, it read that the Peel crew decided the safest way to extract the casualty was to lower them in the basket stretcher to the road.
It added that once the injured member of the public was safely down they were handed over to the paramedics.
There is no update on the injuries of the casualty.
The Peel Coastguard and Rescue Team were at the scene from 2.30pm till around 4pm.
Peel Coastguard Team helped the patient who had fallen roughly five metres on Peel Hill (Peel Coastguard and Rescue Team)