Live at Home’s ‘Coats for Winter’ campaign is set to come to an end this weekend.
Island charity Live at Home started the initiative at the beginning of October last year, which aimed to provide a coat to anyone who may need one during the winter months.
The Manx-registered charity aims to support older people across the island to maintain active social lives.
The ‘Coats for Winter’ venture was only supposed to run until February 29, but was extended to March because of its popularity.
Initially, there was only set to be one coat rail installed in Laxey, but the scheme has seen coat rails erected in a number of locations across the island such as Douglas, Peel, Jurby, Ramsey and Castletown.
The campaign will now end at the Strand Shopping Centre in Douglas, with one ‘last push’ taking place from 11am until 4pm this Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17.
Alison Lester, operations manager at Live At Home, said: ‘Come along to donate, take or swap a coat. Or just pop in and say hello, find out more about Live at Home and how we can support you or you may support us in the future.
‘With support and partnership from other charities, businesses, community groups, we have collected donated coats for re-distribution.
‘I would like to thank all our rail sponsors for the donated coat rails, our rail location hosts and of course the Isle of Man public, without whom this campaign could not have been so successful.’
Karen Winter, CEO of Live at Home, said: ‘We are an independent Manx charity which aims to enhance the quality of life for older people in the island by eliminating the effects of social isolation and loneliness on mental and physical health, while supporting people to remain independently living for as long as possible.
‘It never ceases to amaze me the generosity of the Manx people. Everyone got behind this initiative.
‘It was an opportunity for organisations to work closely together to make the impossible happen’.