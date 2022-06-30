Colby Fair on Sunday

Colby British Legion is holding a fair this Sunday at Colby Football Club from 10am till 4pm.

The annual event is in celebration of the Royal British Legion Colby Isle of Man branch’s centenary year.

The admittance fee is a donation at the gate upon arrival.

All the money raised throughout the day will go to the Colby Branch RBL funds.

On the Colby Football Club grounds, the event takes place on the field in front of the clubhouse.

There will be a host of attractions and local stalls, as well as a raffle and children’s competitions.

The Colby branch was originally set up in 1922.

Its first annual summer fair was held in 2016 and that proved to be a success.