The weather forecast from the Met Office:
After a cold and frosty start, today will be mainly dry with just a small risk of an isolated shower, as bright or sunny spells develop. A light to moderate northerly wind, with temperatures only reaching up to 5°C at best.
Turning cold again this evening with the chance of a few wintry showers, which may become more frequent overnight, leading to some slight accumulations of snow and a risk of ice, particularly over higher ground. Minimum temperature around -1°C.
Outlook
Wintry showers tomorrow will become isolated, with sunny spells developing. Top temperature only around 4°C, in the mainly moderate north to north-easterly wind.
Friday will be bright with sunny intervals and one or two passing wintry showers. Highs of 4°C, with a mainly moderate north-westerly wind.
Sunrise: 8:22am Today Sunset: 3:57pm Today