It might be a struggle, but organisers of the Isle of Man TT should be able to complete this year’s programme - but may need to use Sunday.
The Supersport TT Race managed to go ahead on Wednesday, but the sidecars and solo practice were halted due to various delays and deteriorating weather.
Thursday – which was pencilled in as a contingency day - has already been written off with heavy rain scheduled but Friday is looking promising.
The Met Office at Ronaldsway previously predicted a difficult fortnight of racing which has proved the case with mixed conditions.
Forecaster Stuart Davison said: ‘There are no plans to race on Thursday which was a contingency day.
‘It is looking pretty poor with heavy rain in the morning and, while it will gradually clear, the roads will not dry out with further scattered showers.
‘Friday looks a much better day although there is a risk of the odd shower. But it is looking mostly dry with sunny spells.’
The final day of action is due to take place on Saturday but there could be further frustration for TT organisers.
Mr Davison said: ‘There is an indication of light rain in the morning on Saturday but there should be some drier spells. However, it could be a slow day for TT action as it looks a little changeable.
‘However, if needed, Sunday is looking okay with mostly dry and bright spells. So, there should be no issue completing the TT programme but there could be further disruption.’
For those living in Douglas, the decision to halt racing on Wednesday proved perplexing as it remained dry for most of the day.
But Mr Davison explained: ‘There were some showers coming in from the north and west. In areas such as Ramsey and Kirk Michael there was some heavy rain and even hail at times despite it remaining dry in Douglas.’