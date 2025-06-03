Campers staying at Glenlough Campsite in Marown have praised the Isle of Man community for its warmth, generosity and quick-thinking response during a night of severe wind and rain earlier this week.
As gale-force winds lashed the island on Monday night into Tuesday morning, visitors staying at the popular TT campsite battled to keep their tents, and belongings, from flying away.
Sheila Quayle, owner of Glenlough Campsite, said the stormy conditions were tough going, but the sense of solidarity was stronger.
‘We were hit hard with the winds, no doubt about it,’ she said.
‘But everyone helped each other and looked out for one another. It was fantastic to see so many places in Marown and beyond offer to take people in if it got too bad.’
Among those stepping up was Emma Mullinor, manageress at Costa Coffee in Crosby, who kept the café open overnight for nearby campers.
‘I just thought, if the space is there, why not use it to help?’ Emma said. ‘We’re close to the site and I could think of nothing worse than trying to sleep through that weather in a tent.’
Just down the road, Crosby Methodist Church also opened its doors, providing shelter for anyone in need.
Nearby, Marown Millennium Hall hosted several stranded visitors, including three Dutch bikers who were ‘extremely grateful’ for the dry and warm space.
Nathan and Dan, two TT fans from Sunderland staying at Glenlough, told us the storm didn’t dampen their spirits – thanks to the kindness of the Manx public.
‘It was windy and cold – I thought we’d fly home!’ joked Dan.
‘We stayed in the tent after enjoying some live music but knowing there were places offering shelter meant a lot.
‘You wouldn’t get that at home, or anywhere else, really. It makes this place what it is.’
Kieran, a first-time visitor from Yorkshire, echoed the sentiment: ‘The island community is one in a million.
‘Glenlough staff were brilliant helping us keep the tent pegs down, and the offers of help were everywhere. I’ve already booked for next year!’
A key player in coordinating the island-wide response was the TT & Manx Grand Prix 2025 Help Line Facebook group.
The long-established community page has become a crucial hub during TT fortnight, connecting fans in need with locals willing to help.
Group admins Margaret Cain, Sandra Diamond and Barbara Keene worked late into the night to field messages, match offers, and make sure no one was left out in the cold.
The group also provides vital information such as emergency contact numbers, travel updates, lost and found posts, and details on where to find food, hot showers and shelter, all free of charge.
You can join the group at www.facebook.com/groups/1492395137644991, or contact Margaret (07624 560460), Sandra (07624 484805), or Barbara (07624 352073).