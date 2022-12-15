The weather forecast from the Met Office:
A cold start this morning with a few icy patches still possible in places, then a dry and sunny day ahead with a moderate to fresh northerly wind decreasing to light this afternoon. Top temperature reaching up to 5°C.
Dry and sunny again tomorrow with a light west or southwest wind freshening through the day and a maximum temperature up to 5°C again.
Sunrise: 8:31am Today Sunset: 3:56pm Today
Outlook
Cloudy on Saturday with rain at times, falling wintry over high ground. Fresh to strong southwest winds and warming up slightly with a maximum temperature reaching 7°C.
Turning milder on Sunday but also wetter and windier.