Collectors’ fair on May Day

A collectors’ fair will be held at the schoolrooms in Dalby on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon between 12.30pm and 5pm.

The drop-in event will feature a range of stalls of collectibles and an amazing treasure trove of bric a brac in the basement. In addition there will be a book stall, plant stall and, of course, a cake stall.

The Dalby kitchen will be serving homemade Manx broth and bread, a range of sandwiches, cakes, coffee and afternoon teas throughout the day.

Proceeds, after costs, go to island charities Prostate Cancer Awareness and the Pahar Trust Nepal, as well as the ongoing restoration fund for St James Church in Dalby.