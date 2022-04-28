Come along to visit and pray at some of our island’s old keeills

An invitation has been extended for people to participate in ‘Praying the Keeills’ week, which will be held at the end of next month.

Keeills were the early form of churches built between the 8th and 12th centuries.

The earliest of the keeills, mainly made of sods, were very rarely bigger than three metres by five metres internally, and now survive to less than a metre in height.

Some of the keeills were more substantial– bigger, and built of stone.

A walled graveyard surrounded some of the keeills and a well is usually found close by. Crosses found at keeills have been moved to the present parish churches.

Praying the Keeills week is organised by Isle of Man Churches, and will be held from Saturday, May 21, to Saturday, May 28.

The theme this year explores Restoring, Re-Imagining, Renewing.

The week aims to ‘help participants to step aside from their busy lives and rediscover a fellowship that so many have lost.’

During the week a series of walks, visits, car journeys plus a coach tour will provide variety – and is aimed to cater for a wide range of needs.

Every day there will be somewhere different to explore together.

No charge is made for any of the events (apart from a pre-booked coach trip) though donations are welcome.

The aim of the programme for the week is explore sacred sites, learn about our Celtic and spiritual heritage and enjoy fun and fellowship together.

Full details of the programme can be found at: www.prayingthekeeills.org/