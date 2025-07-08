A Manx youth dance group has been selected to perform at the 2025 UDance National Festival for the very first time.
The Mannin Youth Dance Company (MYDC) has been invited to take part in the three-day festival which begins on July 25 at Sadler’s Wells East in London.
It is regarded as the UK’s largest celebration of youth dance.
The MYDC was chosen following their performance at Unanimous 2025 in Belfast, a regional platform under the UDance initiative.
Representatives from One Dance UK selected just two groups from the regional event to advance to the national festival, making MYDC’s selection a notable achievement.
The group will perform their original piece ‘Against the Clock’, which explores themes of time and urgency.
The work was previously showcased at Unanimous 2025, and reflects the company's ongoing commitment to producing ‘thought-provoking and contemporary’ choreography.
Members of the MYDC include Aeryn Breed, Emma Hill and Mia Long from Move It Dance Studios, Eva Christian, Maddie Brookfield and Neve Kneed from the The Academy of Dance and Skyler Aitchison from Gena’s Dance Academy.
Company leader Molly Bowman commented: ‘The company members are extremely excited!
‘One member said they were excited to take part in workshops in different styles of dance with industry professionals, and highlighted how these are new experiences that we don’t get in the island.
‘Another member said they get to be inspired by other youth dance groups, pushing us both creatively and technically, while we get to share our passions with like-minded people without worrying about being against them.
‘There’s also excitement about performing our piece in a London theatre!’
Travel for MYDC’s trip to London is being supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
The company acknowledged the critical role this support has played in enabling off-island participation, artistic development, and national exposure for the Isle of Man’s youth dance community.
‘We are extremely grateful,’ Molly added.
‘I think the Isle of Man’s representation in events such as these is extremely important for our dance community as it is highlighting dance as a creative and collaborative art, something that can be so easily lost in the competition driven culture we currently live in.
‘One of the dancers explained that attending these platforms in the UK and Northern Island has opened her eyes to a whole new world of dance in which she fits perfectly in.
‘From a company leader perspective, it allows me to meet and chat with other creative professionals and leaders which can lead to collaboration opportunities and workshops not only for MYDC, but for our entire Isle of Man dance community.’
The MYDC is a cross-school youth platform open to dancers from across the island.
Auditions for the 2025/26 company will take place on August 31, with a preparatory workshops scheduled for August 2 and August 3.
More information is available on the company’s social media channels by visiting Instagram (@manninyouthdance) and Facebook (Mannin Youth Dance Company).