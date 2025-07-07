Organisers of the World Downhill Skateboarding Championships (WDSC) have hailed the inaugural Isle of Man event a ‘great success’, and are already eyeing a return next year.
The island played host to some of the world’s fastest downhill skateboarders over the weekend as it welcomed round three of the series.
Held from July 4 to 6, the event saw elite riders descend a thrilling 1.2-kilometre course from near Sulby Reservoir to the foot of Tholt-y-Will Glen.
The steep and highly technical course featured sweeping bends, fast straights, and two sharp hairpin corners near the bottom — all beginning just after a cattle grid.
With an average gradient of 8.5% and a maximum of 22%, it delivered high-octane action and plenty of edge-of-your-seat moments.
But the weekend didn’t start entirely to plan.
Friday’s opening day had to be cancelled following two serious incidents on the course.
Organisers confirmed to the Examiner that two riders sustained broken ankles during practice runs, leading them to halt the day’s proceedings.
Wet and windy weather compounded safety concerns, prompting the cancellation of all the day’s sessions.
Despite the early setback, Saturday and Sunday brought a thrilling spectacle as hundreds of spectators lined the hedgerows of Tholt-y-Will Glen to catch a glimpse of this exhilarating sport.
Some adventurous locals even joined the action themselves.
One organiser said: ‘The Manx do like to see some speed!
‘All age groups, pets, and neighbouring sheep enjoyed the WDSC — and the WDSC enjoyed you all back!’
The sport was introduced to World Skate competition at the 2019 World Games in Barcelona, and has since grown in popularity.
The World Gravity Sports Federation (WGSF), founded in 2022, now governs the discipline and sanctions the World Downhill Skateboarding Championships.
Among the standout moments was a milestone for Canadian racer Kolby Parks, who competed in his 100th event, and, impressively, has never needed a hospital visit in any of them.
A WDSC spokesperson said: ‘What a milestone, Kolby. We hope you stay fast, injury free, and keep going down hundreds more hills!’
Riders were full of praise for the Manx course, with one describing it as ‘one of the best courses in the world’ thanks to its combination of speed, flow and challenge.
Organisers are already in talks about bringing the WDSC back to the Isle of Man in 2026.
However it may not be just the Tholt-y-Will road they’re looking at.
Organisers hinted at trying to use a section of the famous TT Course before the event, and told the Examiner on Saturday that they hope it becomes a reality.
‘As it is our first year, we were not be able to race on the actual TT track, but we are optimistic this will be available to us next year.’
This marks a significant moment for the island, which has long been associated with road racing but is now carving out a place in the world of extreme downhill sports.
Be sure to pick up this week’s Manx Independent (in shops on Thursday) to hear from one local rider who took on the fearsome Tholt-y-Will descent, and, from what we’ve heard, he absolutely loved it.