Garff Commissioners have unanimously objected to a planning application for a new visitor entrance hub at the Laxey Wheel.
The local authority says the design and quality of the structure isn’t appropriate for a site of ‘cultural importance’.
It says it will be requesting a new proposal from Manx National Heritage that ‘respects’ the heritage of the monument.
MNH wants to demolish the current kiosk, which was built in 1986, and replace it with a ‘welcome hub’.
A spokesman for the local authority said: 'The commissioners considered the proposals for a new visitor entrance hub at the Laxey Wheel site and have resolved to object to the application.
'It is the view of members that the design and quality of the proposed structure is not appropriate for a site of such cultural importance.
'The board will be requesting that MNH bring forward a new proposal that more appropriately respects the heritage of the Laxey Wheel in terms of both construction materials and design.'