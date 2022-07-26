Commissioners back big development

Subscribe newsletter
Ramsey Commissioners have declared initial support for plans by local company Blythe Church Investments Ltd for a major residential development on land at Poyll Dooey.
The company has submitted detailed plans for the first phase which comprises 66 dwellings, 12 flats and a new road system.
In addition, outline permission is being sought for 127 new residential units in the form of dwellings and flats, flexible commercial space, public house and retail space.
The development as a whole would comprise up to 205 homes.
Steve Kelly, lead member for works and development, made a proposal that they support the planning application and invite the developer to a meeting to discuss the application and give greater detail.
‘This is a fantastic project. It’s a huge investment in Ramsey. We should assist them as much as we can. It needs to be teamwork,’ he said.
Seconder Adam Beighton said: ‘This application goes above and beyond. It sets the bar very high. Fantastic.’
It was agreed to invite the people behind the scheme to meet the board on a date to be arranged.
The commissioners have noted that in proposals for the new Area Plan for the North and West, the area proposed for this development has been reassigned from light industrial to public open space and not for development.
