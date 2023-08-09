Castletown Commissioners have objected to a planning application to paint a house on Queen Street white.
Members of the local authority said during their public meeting that the property is made of stone and materials from the town and the south of the island, and is also in a conservation area.
It’s currently partially painted white, which is believed to have started before an application was submitted.
In documents attached to the submission, the owner says other houses on the street are painted different colours and would like the same for their own.
There is also an application for the building to be used as tourist accommodation, which the commissioners are supporting.