Ramsey Town Commissioners have issued an apology after their Service of Remembrance began earlier than scheduled on Sunday, November 10.
Many have taken to social media stating their disappointment at missing the key part of the service.
The silence, held to honour fallen servicemen and women, began at around 10.53am at the town’s war memorial in the Courthouse grounds, instead of the traditional 11am start.
One person said that they saw a number of elderly people from Cummal Mooar Care Home arrive in wheelchairs and they had missed the silence.
Another added: ‘It is beyond disrespectful to the people we owe so much too, the Commissioners must do better’.
One woman said her and her family missed the beginning of the ceremony and now feel that they haven’t ‘properly shown respect to their relatives that they lost in the war’.
In a post on Facebook shortly after the event, the local authority said the early start was ‘unplanned’.
It read: ‘Thank you to everyone who attended and took part in the Service of Remembrance this morning.
‘We would like to apologise for the unplanned earlier than published start of the service.
‘We are sorry for any offence which this may have caused.’
The silence was marked by the firing of rockets.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John and Lady Lorimer were in attendance at Ramsey's ceremony.
On Sunday evening the Ramsey branch of the Royal British Legion held a service at St. Paul’s Church.