Andreas Commissioners spent the last four years on the development and worked with local organisations to support the initiative – including hosting a darts match and a mhelliah.
Chair of the local authority Jackie Faragher said they had a number of setbacks during the process but ‘persevered’ to the end.
The commissioners had agreed not to use the rates to fund the play area, which was estimated to cost £85,000.
Instead, the Manx Lottery Trust, Elizabeth Clucas Charitable Trust, Ayre United Football Club and other organisations helped fund the facility.
Mrs Faragher says the area is designed for all age groups and has a wheelchair accessible roundabout, as well as baby swings and level access.
She added people shouldn’t ‘underestimate’ the ‘power’ of the community and is pleased that the park is now open.
‘I can't even tell you how excited we are to open this park,’ she said.
‘It's been a long time coming since we first decided in 2021 that the the old park was reaching its sell by date.
‘It’s a weight off our shoulders [to get the park open].
‘We had to apply for planning and wait for that. Then we wanted to start the groundwork, but we couldn't, because of the bird nesting season. So everything seemed to be getting in our way to try and slow us down.
‘We persevered and now we're here today. I don't think we could ask for a better play park!’
Representatives from The Manx Lottery Trust said one of the reasons why the project ‘stood out’ to them initially was its inclusivity and how ‘thought through’ it was.
The organisation granted £50,000 to the commissioners, which covered the cost of installing the equipment and safety features.