Directors have announced plans to close the library on July 31 as rising operational costs and declining income means they cannot guarantee total funding for the following 12 months.
Based on Westmoreland Road in Douglas, the Family Library provides a hub for children, families, schools and adults, as well as operating a mobile library serving rural communities, a home service for those unable to visit in person and bibliotherapy to 17 residential and care homes within the community.
Ashley Whyte, chair of the Friends, said: ‘Since last month’s announcement about the future of our much-loved library, the reaction from the public has been overwhelming and everyone recognises this is an invaluable service that sits at the heart of the Island’s community - but it needs your help.
‘We are exploring all funding avenues to safeguard the library’s future and are encouraged that local politicians increasingly recognise its value and the serious impact its loss would have Island wide.’
A five-year, sliding-scale funding agreement was made with Treasury in 2022 which meant the library receives support from the Bona Vacantia Fund.
This began at £125,000 and will reduce to £65,000 by 2026. However, the current shortfall means urgent action is needed to secure the library's survival.
The Friends are urging people to donate via the JustGiving page - but have stressed they cannot guarantee the library will remain open.
You can donate by going to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thefamilylibrary?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL