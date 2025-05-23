A former fish and chip shop has been brought back into use after lying empty for nine months, thanks to the efforts of an island family.
The premises, located in Clagh Vane, Ballasalla, had been vacant until Dennis San Pedro and his family took it on and carried out extensive renovation work to turn it into a new takeaway selling food from across the world.
Dennis said the property was in poor condition when they first acquired it, with little more than a frying range left in place.
The family spent weeks cleaning and fitting out the unit before it was ready to open.
‘It tested my patience, but all of my friends and family helped out,’ he said.
‘When we first got the place, it was only a frying range, and we installed everything else such as the rotating cookers. It took around two weeks just to clean the walls and the fryer. I think my back is still feeling it!’
But the family finally witnessed the fruits of their labour last week when they officially cut the red ribbon on Chef D’Pedro.
Mr San Pedro said he was supported by his wife Maricar, daughters Tricia and Franzine, and extended family members Macel and Andy, who all pitched in to help get the business off the ground.
And he said the project required not only physical work but also time spent deciding what kind of food to serve.
Dennis said they had initially thought about opening a Chinese takeaway but opted instead for a broader menu featuring everything from Korean rice bowls to Sunday roasts.
‘We thought the community and the neighbourhood wanted a different type of place where everything is there,’ he said. ‘So we created a menu and got something from every country.’