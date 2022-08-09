Companies make concrete bases for dolphin sculptures
BPD Precast Concrete Products Ltd and Island Aggregates have made and sponsored the concrete bases for each of the dolphin sculptures in the hospice’s current fundraiser.
This year’s Hospice Big Splash sees a trail of 30 dolphin sculptures on a public art trail live around the island for 12 weeks from May to September.
Chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man Anne Mills said: ‘After the immense challenges that we and the world have faced over the last 18 months, The Big Splash will help local people and tourists to appreciate the island all over again, explore areas they may not have visited before, whilst at the same time supporting Hospice Isle of Man.’
More than 30 individually designed life-sized dolphin sculptures, along with more than 40 baby dolphins (calves), form a trail across the island this year, encouraging residents and visitors to explore the island.
Each of these sculptures is sponsored by a local business.
