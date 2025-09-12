Concerns are growing for the welfare of a woman originally from the Isle of Man who has been missing in the Manchester area for a week.
Jolene Cowell was last seen in Piccadilly Gardens in the early hours of September 4 and was reported missing to police two days later.
A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed they are looking for her, saying: ‘Jolene was reported missing to us on September 6. Enquiries are ongoing.’
Jolene was last seen in the area of Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester, in the early hours of Thursday, September 4.
Appeals from family and friends on social media say she had managed to contact her family on one occasion saying she was ‘not okay’ but her phone has since been switched off and no one has been able to contact her.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call her sister, Toni, on 07624 213617, or contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 872 5050.