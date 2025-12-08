A jacket potato shop in the heart of Douglas says it was left ‘buzzing’ after an unexpected visit from boxing superstar Tyson Fury – who managed to buy every last potato in the place.
Terry’s Tato’s, based on Strand Street, was thrown into a state of shock when the heavyweight champion walked in on Monday with his wife Paris and their family.
Posting on social media, the team behind the shop said they were still ‘shaking’ after the ‘surreal’ encounter.
‘I swear I nearly dropped my apron,’ the post read.
‘Today Tyson Fury walked into Terry’s Tato’s Ltd with Paris and the whole family. Not only did he pop in… he officially sold me out of spuds.
‘The Gypsy King didn’t just clear the plate… he cleared the whole shop.’
Owner Rachel Marsland described the Furys as ‘the loveliest family, so down to earth’, adding that the visit had delivered a huge boost to the small Manx business.
‘Imagine telling me this morning that Tyson Fury would be the reason I’d run out of potatoes?!’ they said, adding that ‘buzzing is an understatement’.
The surprise stop-in drew plenty of attention online, with customers celebrating the bit of star power brightening up a bleak December afternoon in the capital.
The multiple major heavyweight title winner has been spotted at various locations on the island over the past few days, with suggestions that he’s bought a property here.
Terry’s Tato’s opened in October 2023 and has quickly become a popular spot for loaded jacket potatoes, offering everything from classic cheese and beans to more adventurous toppings.