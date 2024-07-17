Concerns were raised in Tynwald about the fairness of fixed-term tenancies in social housing.
Since 2014, general needs public sector tenancies have been granted on a fixed-term basis. The majority of these are for five years, although some tenants are offered an introductory tenancy for one year or less.
More than 60% of the 6,244 public sector housing tenants in the Isle of Man are now on fixed-term tenancies and will be routinely means tested to assess their suitability to remain in publicly subsidised housing.
The policy was last updated in July last year when several improvements were made to make it fairer to current and future tenants. Thresholds were increased and clarity given over how savings and financial assets are taken into account.
Tynwald this week voted to receive a report on the allocation and renewal of public sector housing fixed term tenancies. which outlines further options for change.
These include possibly adding protective measures where households may have an income exceeding the financial criteria but are expecting it to change due to age related issues such as retirement.
But a number of MHKs raised concerns that further change wasn’t coming about fast enough.
Douglas North MHK David Ashford had called for a review of the fixed-term policy in May last year.
He said payment of pension lumps sums could lead to tenants being forced out when they reach pensionable age.
‘I know of someone who actually had their tenancy terminated as their pension lump sum had pushed them over the thresholds.
‘That lump sum will be exhausted in three years’ time because of the private rental they are having to pay.
‘They’ve never claimed benefits in their lives but the irony is in three years they will be back on the housing list where they started 40 years ago and at the same time claiming benefits until such time they can be reallocated,’ he said.
Mr Ashford also cited the example of a constituent working in a hard-to-recruit IT infrastructure post who had decided to take earlier retirement rather than lose their home as they were over the upper income threshold.
He said he had been contacted by at least six couples who were considering the same thing, he said. ‘The whole policy is instilling behaviours and consequences that are not necessarily beneficial.’
He said there didn’t seem to be firm commitment that all the changes would be implemented and the timescale was subject to a review to be carried out in the third quarter of next year. ‘What about those being impacted in the meantime?’ he asked. Onchan MHK Rob Callister said he had no objections for all public housing tenants to be moved onto a clear five-year fixed-term tenancy and to routinely means test and assess if someone is still suitable to remain in public sector housing.
But he restated his concerns that the financial thresholds were not being set fairly or correctly so that, for example, a young couple earning the minimum wage with no dependent children would not be eligible for social housing. Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover criticised ‘intimidating’ letters sent to elderly tenants by the housing division. ‘They come across as distinctly unfriendly and threatening.’
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall told Tynwald: ‘Things will change and get better but they [officers[ can’t do everything at once.’
He claimed that ‘wrong facts’ had been put in the public domain and maintained that members were ‘being sold a pup’ and needed to check with his officers first about some of the claims being made by constituents.