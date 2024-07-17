He said there didn’t seem to be firm commitment that all the changes would be implemented and the timescale was subject to a review to be carried out in the third quarter of next year. ‘What about those being impacted in the meantime?’ he asked. Onchan MHK Rob Callister said he had no objections for all public housing tenants to be moved onto a clear five-year fixed-term tenancy and to routinely means test and assess if someone is still suitable to remain in public sector housing.