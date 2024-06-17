MHK for Douglas North David Ashford has raised concerns that applications for Disability Living Allowance’s (DLA) in the island are being considered too ‘subjectively’.
During last week’s House of Keys sitting, Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson said that each case is reviewed by a social security adjudication officer, and the period of each award should consider the claimants medical condition as well as their prognosis.
Mr Ashford then raised the question of whether this means the allowances are being awarded ‘subjectively’ and without a ‘set criteria’.
Dr Allinson replied: ‘The DLA is a very particular benefit and looks into the personal circumstances of each claimant. I disagree with you in terms of what you paint as a rather dogmatic picture of the way this is arranged.
‘There is a lot of discretion with the adjudication officer, and there has been a lot of work done on determining the right rate of DLA.’
It was also confirmed during the sitting that there is over 3,200 people currently claiming DLAs in the island, with 750 of these being awarded for an ‘indefinite period’.
The DLA application forms are currently in paper form, but Dr Allinson stated that social security are looking to make the application process ‘less onerous’ with the implementation of digital forms.
He said: ‘Social security is working towards the introduction of electronic claim forms once the service is digitalized. Treasury will also be looking to simplify the application process for both new and repeat claims to ensure it's not too burdensome for claimants.
‘Officers are always on hand to assist claimants completing the necessary paperwork, while the Crossroads charity can also provide help free of charge to anyone who's having any difficulty in completing a claim form.
‘We are committed to producing a much more fair, simple and equitable system going forward.’