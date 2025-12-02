Dr Alex Allinson says there will be an increase in minimum salary requirements for migrants, adding there will be further restrictions to those also wishing to bring children and family members with them.
He was responding to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse who asked when further restrictions on immigration pathways will be introduced.
Dr Allinson said: ‘Treasury is working on a number of potential changes to the immigration routes to address the risks the immigration system is currently facing.
‘These include further increases in the minimum salary requirements and greater restrictions on the eligibility for those who wish to bring independence.
‘The intention is that these changes will be brought before the Council of Ministers early in the new year for approval prior to being submitted to Tynwald.
‘The Immigration Service is also expanding its compliance team to increase compliance activities, building on the recent successful court cases.’
Dr Allinson was also asked about how the island’s policy on immigration will align with recent changes announced in the UK.
He said: ‘One of the issues we face is obviously the decision to align ourselves far closely with the United Kingdom’s immigration service and requirements.
‘We have dedicated more staff to check that people are here legally, making sure they're working according to the requirements put on them by the immigration visa, and when these are found not to be the case, obviously the action is taken accordingly.’
Dr Allinson told the House he will be bringing forward the necessary changes for approval in the new year to the Council of Ministers.
He said: ‘Obviously, immigration is only one part of this. It's absolutely right that we bolster the security at our borders, both ports and airport, and significant work has taken place to resource this, both through the immigration service, but also through the constabulary.