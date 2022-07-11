Concert pulled over dispute

A concert promoter has pulled the plug on a forthcoming gig in Douglas following a strongly worded public statement against the Villa Marina.

The UK indie pop group The Lightning Seeds’ were set to make a return to the island for a concert on the Royal Hal stage at the end of this month.

However, Triskel Promotions Ltd have cancelled the concert after they said they were unable to work with the new terms and conditions imposed by the Villa Gaiety.

A statement released by Triskel Promotions said: ‘Triskel Promotions Ltd regret to announce the full cancellation of the planned Lightning Seeds show 31 July 2022 at the Villa.

‘Citing unforeseen financial restraints as the reason, Director Lenny Conroy advises that difficult market conditions and the VillaGaiety complex recently revising their terms and conditions, on consultation of the Attorney General’s office, for the regrettable decision.

The statement also said:

‘The music industry continues to change and 100% deposits well in advance of dates makes it nigh on impossible for small independents like Triskel. Recent amendments to hire of the VillaGaiety complex to avoid risk elements, immediately compounds Triskel and prevents them from operating there.’

Emma Callin, head of culture and the arts, who runs the Villa Marina, said: ‘We are disappointed that this event has been cancelled, but fully understand the promoter’s decision and will work with them to inform customers’.