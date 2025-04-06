A politician has condemned a post in a Facebook group that suggested Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood could be removed from her position with a ‘shotgun’.
Rob Callister MHK, who is also a member of the group, said the alleged comment was ‘wholly unacceptable on every level’ and apologised to Dr Haywood for any distress caused.
The post appeared in a group set up to oppose government plans to introduce 20mph speed limits in residential areas around the island.
A survey was shared asking if a way existed to remove a sitting MHK other than through election - with one option added by a user reading ‘shotgun’.
In a statement, Mr Callister said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to unequivocally condemn any personal attacks directed at any government minister or MHK, particularly those that occur within a Facebook group and involve threats or weapons.
‘Such behaviour is entirely inappropriate, and I sincerely apologise to the DOI Minister for any distress it may have caused.
‘Those responsible must face the full consequences of the law.
‘Politics relies on the healthy exchange of differing opinions, which can become heated both in the chamber and in public.
‘My aim on this topic around 20mph zones was to represent the concerns of my constituents, who are understandably upset about the lack of engagement, information, and consultation with the public, the local authority and their local MHKs.’
Dr Haywood said she had reported the matter to police, writing: ‘It’s fine to start up a petition to have me sacked. Free speech and all that.
‘But is it ok to suggest that MHKs should be removed with a shotgun? How does anyone think this is acceptable?’
The post has since been removed from the group.