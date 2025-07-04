Three sixth-form students from the Isle of Man will travel to Houston, Texas, this month to take part in the United Space School.
Ballakermeen High School students Guy McGuinness, Hollie Patterson-Hannay and Patrick Williams were awarded scholarships by River Advisers after winning an essay competition. The programme, which runs from July 13 to July 28, will see them work with peers from around 20 countries on a simulated crewed mission to Mars.
Now in its 25th year, the scholarship scheme has been supporting Year 12 students from the island since 2000. The first Manx participant was Dr Jennifer Stone, who now serves as Chief Strategy Officer at River Advisers.
The United Space School is organised by the Foundation for International Space Education and includes input from NASA astronauts, engineers and scientists. Students work in international teams to plan all aspects of a space mission, including habitat design, sustainability, legal frameworks, budgeting and orbital mechanics.
Guy, who is studying mathematics, physics and economics at A-level, said: ‘I’m really looking forward to meeting and working with likeminded students from across the globe. To prepare, I’ve been researching topics I find most interesting and want to learn more about.
‘I’m not certain what career I wish to pursue, but I’m interested in areas that blend civil engineering with planning, land use and the built environment.
‘Attending USS will give me insight into possible career paths – maybe even aerospace engineering. I’m particularly interested in space law and how infrastructure will develop on Mars and beyond.’
Hollie, who is taking physics, maths and sociology, said: ‘I’m excited to meet people from around the world who share my interests. We’ve been completing assignments and researching the different teams that make up the Space School challenge.
‘They also recommended documentaries and movies to help expand our knowledge, which I’ve been working through.
‘I’m deciding between two career paths, and I think this experience will help. If I go to university, I’d like to study aerospace engineering – possibly at Durham, Leicester or Aberystwyth. This programme will give me a better understanding of what those careers involve.’
Patrick, who is studying maths, chemistry and German, added: ‘While learning from top engineers and former astronauts will be fascinating, I’m especially excited about meeting students from other countries.
‘We’ve been given a lot of questions related to a Mars mission, and I’ve also been watching different space-themed films to prepare.
‘I’m unsure what career I want to follow – maybe something chemistry-related, like chemical engineering. I hope Space School will open my eyes to new possibilities in the space sector and motivate me to work hard to achieve them.’
The scholarships are awarded by River Advisers in partnership with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
River Advisers CEO Alexis Martin said: ‘We’re proud to reach the milestone of 25 years supporting Isle of Man students through this programme. It wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation of the DESC, local schools and the more than 50 students who’ve taken part since 2000.’
Education Minister Daphne Caine MHK said the initiative had created ‘a superb opportunity’ for young people on the island.