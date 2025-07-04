Tributes are being paid to former Isle of Man Government minister Tim Baker MHK, who has died at home with his family.
Mr Baker, 59, was first elected to the House of Keys in 2016, representing the constituency of Ayre and Michael.
During his time in office, he served as Minister for Infrastructure from June 2020, and held a number of other roles including chair of Manx Utilities and chair of Isle of Man Meats.
Outside of politics, he was known for his involvement in local sport, serving as league secretary of the Isle of Man Table Tennis Association.
The association shared a tribute on social media, writing: ‘It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that Tim Baker died yesterday at home with his family.
‘Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.’
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, said: ‘I was very sorry to hear about the passing of Tim Baker, former MHK.
‘Tim was passionate about his community.
‘Tim served as Infrastructure Minister, and as Children’s Champion where he was unwavering in his support for disadvantaged children.
‘My thoughts are with Tim’s family at this difficult time.’
Former President of Tynwald, Steve Rodan, also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Tim’s friends and family.
In the role from 2016 to 2021, Mr Rodan said: ‘I am shocked and saddened to learn of Tim Baker’s passing.
‘As a Member of Tynwald, Tim made a huge contribution to Manx public life. I liked him immensely.
‘Always well informed, constructive and courteous in debate, and with a professional attention to detail, he was a popular and respected parliamentarian….he will be remembered as being a real asset to Tynwald.
‘My deepest condolences to Tim’s family and friends.’
Current Onchan MHK Rob Callister and former colleague of Mr Baker, Rob Callister MHK, has also paid tribute to his ‘dear friend’.
He said: ‘In recent weeks, I have had the privilege of staying in touch with Tim’s wife, Vivienne, and I am truly grateful for the moments I spent with Tim during his time in the hospital recently.
‘His tireless dedication, thoughtful encouragement, and shared laughter during our busiest days showcased his remarkable ability to connect with those around him.
‘On a personal note, I will always treasure the collaboration between Tim, Kerry, and myself on the Select Committee on Accommodation for Vulnerable Young People on the island.
‘His dedication and insights were invaluable, and he will be deeply missed.’
Messages of condolence from the public have also been shared, with one commenter saying: ‘I’m shocked and saddened to hear this news. A terrible loss, he will be greatly missed.’
Another added: ‘Awfully sad news this. Tim was one of the good guys in life, and a talented sportsman. Condolences to all the family.’
