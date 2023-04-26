They will include the role of St Maughold, the patron saint of the island; stories of saints in the medieval Irish Sea world; the origin of Manx surnames in light of the Manx Y-DNA Study; the impact of the Manx language on the Reformation; circulation of print in the Isle of Man in the 18th century; discourses around ‘modernity’ in 19th-century debates about the Manx language; and the role of Sophia Morrison and the Peel Manx Class in the early years of the Manx revival.