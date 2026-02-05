Douglas Head could soon be designated a Conservation Area, with a public consultation now under way.
The Cabinet Office is seeking views on proposals which would formally recognise the heritage, architectural character and natural environment of Douglas Head.
The headland has long been regarded as one of the island’s most distinctive historic landscapes, combining coastal scenery with built heritage and long-established recreational use.
Feedback from a public consultation carried out in 2021 showed strong support for the move, with 77% of respondents in favour of Conservation Area status.
The Cabinet Office is now progressing work to formally designate the area and is inviting further views from the public as part of the process.
Minister for the Cabinet Office, David Ashford, said the proposal was about protecting what makes Douglas Head distinctive while allowing for appropriate future development.
He said: ‘By gauging public feedback and setting clear expectations for how future changes should be managed, we can support quality development while ensuring the area’s historic character is not lost.
‘This proposal gives us the opportunity to plan carefully for the long term and ensure Douglas Head is properly safeguarded for future generations to enjoy.’
Under the island’s planning legislation, the Cabinet Office is responsible for identifying places that are of special historic or architectural interest.
Once an area is recognised as having this value, it can be formally designated as a Conservation Area, which provides a framework for managing change and development.
Responses to the current consultation will inform the final stages of the proposed Conservation Area Order. The Cabinet Office will publish a final Order, including a map showing the designated area, which must be laid before Tynwald before it can come into effect.
Members of the public can respond online via the Government Consultation Hub, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01624 686758 to request a hard copy of the consultation documents.