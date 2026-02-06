Ryan Mahmoud Adel Elmeligy, of Tromode Road, Douglas, was involved in two separate incidents on October 27 and January 24.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Elmeligy was involved in a row outside Wetherspoons on the first date.
He was allegedly punched by another male, but the two then walked onto Loch Promenade, where Elmeligy punched him back.
The second offence occurred when police spoke to the defendant on Thorny Road in Douglas, and found he was carrying a bread knife.
He pleaded guilty to affray and possessing an offensive weapon.
The case was adjourned until March 17 for a probation report to be prepared.
Bail continues.