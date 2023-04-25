Views are being sought for a new proposal that would see residential areas implement safer streets for people to move around.
The Department of Infrastructure’s ‘Living Streets’ scheme looks to introduce more crossings, improved pavements, lanes, road systems, speed measures and traffic control.
The first area for consideration is in central Douglas, including Ballakermeen High School and Hawarden Avenue.
Similar schemes may be implemented elsewhere in the future.
This comes after the department received two petitions from residents in the area seeking lower traffic speeds and volumes, and highlighting concerns for pedestrians.
Issues raised in the petitions include barriers to crossing the road, poor visibility at a number of junction, use of residential roads as a ‘cut through’, narrow pavements, lack of on-street parking and loading bays, feeling of being ‘locked in’ by traffic, and high levels of noise and air pollution.
To address these concerns where feasible, the ‘Living Streets’ scheme will aim to slow down the traffic moving within the area, reduce the non-essential traffic using the area as a shortcut, make it easier and safer for people to walk, wheel and cycle within the area, and make it easier and safer for school users to walk, wheel or cycle to school.
The consultation asks the public to consider what measures would be useful within the area to improve access and safety, such as additional crossings, improved pavements, traffic control or speed control measures.
It also asks where each of those crossings or other measures would be best placed to make our streets ‘inclusive, easy to navigate, safe and healthy’.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said: ‘This is a busy place with a secondary school, shops and businesses, as well as people living in and commuting through the area.
‘People have concerns about traffic speed and volume and pedestrian safety.
‘We hope the Living Streets project will have a number of benefits including improved air quality and pedestrian access, promoting alternative travel options and, most importantly, creating a great place to live.
‘This engagement will build on the information supplied in the original petitions, and ensure the scheme aligns with the needs of the local community and other appropriate use.’
Following this, a final design for the scheme will be completed.
The consultation can be completed online at the government’s consultation hub.
Get access to the internet or pick up a paper copy by visiting the ‘Get online’ Centre in the Sea Terminal (open Monday to Friday from 10-1pm or 2-4pm) or for further information email [email protected]
The consultation will close on Monday, June 12.