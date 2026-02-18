A 46-year-old man accused of possessing indecent images of children has been granted bail.
The man can’t be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.
So far, 20 images assessed in the lowest category have allegedly been found, but other devices are still being analysed by the police.
The man was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode and had previously been refused bail due to concerns over the defendant’s mental health.
However, Mr Kermode said that this was no longer a concern.
An adjournment was granted until March 5.
Bail has been granted with computer restrictions in place, no unsupervised contact with children under 16, and a condition not to leave the island without court consent.