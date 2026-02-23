When I collected my ticket at the Villa Gaiety box office, I had a rough idea of what to expect: sharp comic timing, dazzling costumes and lively performances.
Guys and Dolls delivered that and more.
The Manx talent on display was outstanding.
Each performer fully committed to their role, bringing energy and conviction to the stage. You would not have guessed it was opening night; the confidence of the cast drew the audience into the world of the Hot Box Girls and the infamous illegal craps game.
I will admit I have never been the biggest fan of musicals.
More often than not, I am the one opting out when a family member suggests watching one.
However, 20 minutes into the performance, my perspective had shifted.
In a previous interview, Jude Fullerton described the show as a ‘modern rom-com’, and that proved an accurate description.
At its heart, Guys and Dolls is a story of love, humour and unlikely romance.
Accompanied by my Auntie Lesley, I found myself completely absorbed, while she was equally struck by the vocal strength of the cast.
Evie Skillicorn’s vocals were particularly impressive and gave me genuine goosebumps. The ensemble also deserves credit; their energy and precision shaped each scene, capturing the atmosphere of New York’s bustling streets.
The production was enhanced by its detailed set design and inventive use of props, with slick scene changes that kept the pace brisk throughout.
Having never attended a Douglas Choral Union performance before, I was impressed by the coordination between cast, orchestra and crew in creating such a convincing and polished show.
Natalie Smith’s portrayal of Adelaide was both comic and touching. When she confessed to Nathan about the many lies she had told her mother - including the imaginary five children they supposedly shared - I found myself sympathising with her frustration.
My favourite scene in the production was the trip to Havana.
As Sarah Brown and Sky Masterson, played by Damien Kneale, shared their first Bacardi, the blend of comedy and chemistry made it difficult not to smile.
Many in the audience could likely relate to Sarah’s experience of that first drink - and its consequences.
In that playful moment, the pair finally appeared to give in to their feelings.
As someone who enjoys a love story, I appreciated the parallels between Sarah and Sky’s romance and that of Adelaide and Nathan.
Their contrasting relationships added warmth to the production, even when played for laughs.
From start to finish, I was absorbed.
Even without knowing the lyrics, the rhythms and choreography had me quietly humming along in my seat.
Guys and Dolls did more than entertain - it changed my view of musicals.
A memorable Saturday night that has ensured it will not be my last visit to the Gaiety.