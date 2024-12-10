The publics views are being sought on proposals to update and improve procedures for national and local elections.
A consultation launched last week looking for feedback on changes to the Elections (Keys and Local Authorities) (Amendment) Bill 2024.
The intention is to have the amended legislation in place in time for the House of Keys General Election in September 2026.
The Bill aims to address issues identified with the Elections (Keys and Local Authorities) Act 2020, which was first implemented during the 2021 House of Keys election.
Following the election, feedback from stakeholders highlighted several areas that could be improved.
Some of these improvements require legislative amendments to correct issues, update the 2020 Act, and implement new initiatives approved by Tynwald.
The amendments, if passed, will mean:
- Voters can cast their vote at any polling station within their constituency
- Candidates, political parties or community organisations will be able to arrange pre-election meetings in-person or online at times and locations that work best for their local community.
- All candidates’ declarations of relevant interests will be published in advance of an election.
- Police will support deputy returning officers to address anyone committing a breach of the peace, or any offence, during an election.
- Tellers (people who stand outside polling places and record the elector numbers of electors who have voted) would not be bound by the requirement of secrecy so that they can lawfully perform their role.
- Changes to how investigations by Tynwald and the House of Keys could trigger the removal of an elected official from office.
- Clarifying the definition of ‘election regulations’ to be clear that they relate to either national or local authority elections.
The consultation can be completed online at https://consult.gov.im/ and closes at midnight on Wednesday, January 29.
It takes approximately 15 minutes to answer all the consultations questions.