It would cost an estimated £8m to convert a section of the Manx Electric Railway into a single track with a cycle lane.
A breakdown of costs has been revealed by the Department of Infrastructure in response to a Freedom of Information request.
The idea of converting the MER line from Laxey to Ramsey to single track operation with a passing loop, and using the space to provide a parallel cycle track was ruled out in a recent consultant’s report.
Systra’s report into the future of the island’s heritage railways concluded that the proposal was not viable unless more than 475 trips were made on the new cycle route.
Internal DoI notes on the cycle lane suggestion, released under FoI, describe the cost implications as ‘substantial’.
The ‘total cost impact would be in the region of £8m,’ the notes say.
The FoI request actually asked for all documentation relating to any proposal to close, remove or rationalise any parts of the island's heritage railway network including the Horse tramway corridor on Loch Promenade, and any proposal for the DoI to transfer the ownership and operation of the lines to Manx National Heritage.
But the only information provided was the internal notes and a link to the Systra report.
Installing a finish suitable for cyclists/pedestrians would be considerable at £80/m2, working out at £2.7m while the erection of a 16km-long safety fence between the remaining line and cycle/pedestrian lane would cost a further £1.8m.
Then there would be a requirement to install a modern signalling system to ensure safe single line operation of trams and in areas where the track conflicted with the pedestrian or cycleway. This would be prohibitively expensive at £2m.
Removing 17km of tramway track and overhead line fittings would be a significant cost and impact heavily on the availability of contractors for other projects at an estimated cost of £400,000.
This would also mean the removal of recently renewed infrastructure which would in effect be writing off the value of recent investment.
Provision of additional drainage to prevent water run-off from the cycle lane onto the remaining track and adjacent properties - which at present is absorbed through the ballast - would also be costly at an estimated £400,000, while additional signage at level crossings and stations would add an extra £200,000.
Finally, additional land would have to be purchased to ensure the cycle lane could go around railway passing loops. This would cost £500,000.
The internal notes also say that cycle track suggestion would create operational difficulties as the current double track gives the flexibility to run trams as and when required. New passing loops would also have to be constructed.