Ramsey Town Commissioners says that no evidence of corruption has been found following an investigation into claims made by a candidate during the recent local authority election campaign.
The allegation, which was made in the lead-up to polling day on Thursday, April 24, referred to events said to have taken place around six years ago.
It is not known what the exact allegation was, and Ramsey Commissioners would not disclose any further details about the claim.
Although the claims were made publicly at a hustings event, the individual involved was later spoken to at length as part of the formal process, and an internal investigation was launched.
‘Following the democratic process, that person was spoken to at length and an investigation commenced.’
Several witnesses were interviewed, and relevant records were reviewed.
The Commissioners said it was ‘clear that these allegations were wholly unfounded’.
The complainant has since been updated on the outcome.
Outgoing Chairman Robert Cowell said: ‘As pretty much my last act as Chairman, I am pleased to report that these allegations have been investigated and found to have no substance.
‘Public confidence in the Commission is vital if it is to effectively serve the public, and I am now able to hand the baton to the new chair with a line drawn under a matter that was likely to undermine, had it been left without question.’
Elections were held in Ramsey’s North Ward as part of the island’s local authority elections, with Juan McGuinness topping the poll with 477 votes.
Also elected were Emma Honey, Pauline Johns-Garrett, Elizabeth Shimmin, Margaret Webb and Wilf Young.
Voter turnout in the ward was 20.6%, the lowest of the five contested areas.