A convicted rapist has admitted a string of further sex offences against a second young victim.
Joshua David Gray, 32, was jailed for nine years in December 2020 after pleading guilty to two charges of rape, two counts of indecent assault, and two of gross indecency with a child under the age of 16.
At the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday, he pleaded guilty to seven further offences against a second girl under the age of 16.
He admitted two counts of gross indecency, four indecent assaults and one charge of inciting an act of gross indecency, with all offences taking place in the island between February 13, 2017 and January 3, 2020.
The Crown offered no evidence for two charges of rape to which the defendant had pleaded not guilty.
Gray was remanded in custody, pending a social inquiry report and a victim impact statement, until his sentencing on May 11.
Deemster Graeme Cook said given there were two different complainants, justice would seek a consecutive sentence to the custodial one already being served.