A convicted drug dealer previously branded a ‘fool’ says he is sorry and has ‘learnt his lesson’ despite being hauled up before the courts again.
Teenager Oisin Lynch, of Stanely Mount in Peel, was handed a had a 22-month jail term suspended for two years with a supervision order in January after admitting possession of cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.
However, on May 31 this year he and another man were stopped by police in Queens Drive, Peel just before 3am.
They were searched and officers found three Valium tablets on Lynch and he also admitted having a cannabis joint stashed in his boxers.
He was arrested and, when interviewed, said the joint was for his own use and he had the Valium to help him sleep as he could not get a prescription from his GP.
Due to his breach of a suspended jail sentence, Lynch appeared before Deemster Graeme Cook at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Thursday after admitting possession of cannabis and possession of Valium.
When sentencing Lynch back in January, Deemster Cook told him: ‘You are a fool’.
Despite being back before the Deemster, Lynch told the court he was sorry and wanted to get a job.
He said: ‘I was not in a good mental state at the time. I truly am sorry.
‘I have learned my lesson from January (when he was sentenced). I want to get my life together and get a job. It will never happen again.’
Deemster Cook said the only reason he was not activating the suspended sentence and sending Lynch to jail was due to the small quantities of drugs found.
The 18-year-old was handed a community service order and will have to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay costs of £125.