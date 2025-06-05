Peel Commissioners have confirmed they will carry out a review of this year’s Peel Day event after complaints were made online about low attendance and its impact on businesses in the local community.

The event, traditionally held during the Isle of Man TT period, took place on what turned out to be a contingency race day this year, a move which led to challenges with visitor access due to road closures on the Isle of Man TT course.

Clerk to the Commissioners Derek Sewell acknowledged that the event appeared quieter than usual and said the matter would be discussed by the board.

‘This isn’t the first time we’ve had racing on Peel Day, even when it was held on a Sunday,’ he said. ‘Since 2015, there has often been racing on the Sunday, and with the course closed to traffic, it makes it very difficult for people to get to Peel.’

He added: ‘We saw a significant decrease in the number of visitors who attended this year’s event. Peel Day is specifically put on to attract people to the town so they will spend money in our hospitality and retail sectors. But if there’s racing on, people will go and watch that instead.’

According posts seen by the BBC Local Democracy Service, several social media users described the town as ‘empty’ during the event, with some claiming it failed to bring customers to shops and traders in Peel.

Aerial view of the crowds on the seafront at Peel TT Day 2024 (CJS Photography)

While no formal complaints have been submitted to the board, Sewell said members were aware of the online comments.

‘We haven’t had anything directly sent to us yet, but that may come in over the next few days,’ he said. ‘It will certainly be a discussion point.’

Peel hosts two main events during the TT fortnight – Peel Day and Moddey Dhoo Day, the latter held on the Thursday rest day. Both aim to draw TT visitors to the west of the island on non-race days.

‘They are vitally important to the economy of Peel, particularly for the hospitality industry,’ Mr Sewell said.

‘That’s why the Commissioners, with assistance from third parties, put effort into organising these events during the festival.’

He added that this year’s practice week seemed to have attracted more visitors than Peel Day itself, and that all feedback would be considered as part of the review process.

No changes have yet been proposed, but the Commissioners are expected to assess the impact of holding the event on a race day and explore alternative options for the future.

Peel Day typically includes stalls, live entertainment and activities aimed at encouraging visitors to spend time in the town during the Isle of Man TT.

