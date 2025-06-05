Clerk to the Commissioners Derek Sewell acknowledged that the event appeared quieter than usual and said the matter would be discussed by the board.
According posts seen by the BBC Local Democracy Service, several social media users described the town as ‘empty’ during the event, with some claiming it failed to bring customers to shops and traders in Peel.
While no formal complaints have been submitted to the board, Sewell said members were aware of the online comments.
‘We haven’t had anything directly sent to us yet, but that may come in over the next few days,’ he said. ‘It will certainly be a discussion point.’
‘They are vitally important to the economy of Peel, particularly for the hospitality industry,’ Mr Sewell said.
‘That’s why the Commissioners, with assistance from third parties, put effort into organising these events during the festival.’
He added that this year’s practice week seemed to have attracted more visitors than Peel Day itself, and that all feedback would be considered as part of the review process.
No changes have yet been proposed, but the Commissioners are expected to assess the impact of holding the event on a race day and explore alternative options for the future.
