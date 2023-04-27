The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6, and there are numerous events happening across the island.
Ramsey leads the way with three public events announced so far. These will include a live screening of the ceremony at the Courthouse, with the proceedings starting at 11am.
There will also be a street party with fairground-type children’s rides on Sunday, May 7.
In the event of bad weather, this will be held on Monday, May 8, the bank holiday.
There will also be an afternoon tea-style open afternoon on the Queen’s Pier on Monday, May 8, with musical entertainment from 1pm until 5pm. Admission is free with donations welcome.
The Ramsey Park Hotel will also be showing the coronation ceremony and hosting a traditional afternoon tea to mark the Lord of Mann’s ascent to the throne.
Screenings of the coronation will also be in Market Square, in Castletown, as well as the Empress Hotel in Douglas, which will be holding an afternoon tea to celebrate the coronation.
There will be a family fun day held at the finish line of the Harbour2Harbour walk on Sunday, May 7.
This is to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Southern Nomads RUFC as well as the King’s coronation.
Marown school will play host to an event including a coronation-themed fancy dress competition, Perree Bane, a food truck from Meximann, a Davison’s ice cream truck and performances from the winners of Marown’s Got Talent. The event will be on Friday, May 5, from 3.30pm onwards There will also be a parish day on Sunday, May 7, in Ballaugh to celebrate the crowning of King Charles, for which times are yet to be confirmed.
This will be followed by a coronation picnic with some crown green bowls at the Ballaugh Bowling Club.
The Onchan Pensioners’ Club will be holding a coronation coffee morning on Friday, May 5, with a prize for the attendee with the most regal attire.
On Sunday, May 7, there will be a joint fair for the coronation, at the Colby AFC football grounds, from 1pm to 4pm.
There will also be an activity in the evening and in the event of bad weather, the fair will be on Monday, May 8.