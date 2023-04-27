Marown school will play host to an event including a coronation-themed fancy dress competition, Perree Bane, a food truck from Meximann, a Davison’s ice cream truck and performances from the winners of Marown’s Got Talent. The event will be on Friday, May 5, from 3.30pm onwards There will also be a parish day on Sunday, May 7, in Ballaugh to celebrate the crowning of King Charles, for which times are yet to be confirmed.