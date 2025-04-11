A disqualified company director is to have his home sold by the Coroner to pay off debts to the bank and other creditors.
Jonathan Irving appeared before the high court for a directions hearing in relation to a case brought by HSBC Bank plc.
Deemster Andrew Corlett heard details of a revised draft order giving permission the Coroner to sell Mr Irving and his wife Diane’s Peel home for £1,110,500.
The court was told that while one prospective buyer for Meadowcourt, The Links, had recently stepped away, there was one remaining - and a sale had been agreed.
Vacant possession of the five-bedroom property was to be by 2pm on May 22 - but Mr Irving is seeking a delay.
The order states that if a sale does not proceed, the Coroner can offer the house by private treaty or through a public auction.
The remaining 50% will be distributed to creditors and applied to other outstanding judgments in order of priority.
‘The sale is definitely agreed. We are working towards a settlement. I’m not here to cause any difficulties. I’m just asking for a bit of leeway,’ he said.
He sought a 14-day adjournment.
Deemster Corlett questioned whether this was necessary. ‘I think this is delaying it unnecessarily,’ he said.
However, he agreed to the adjournment, and fixed a new hearing date for April 22.
Retired businessman Mr Irving was disqualified from acting as company directors in 2018 for a period of eight years ending February 2026.
The disqualification relates to Street Heritage Limited, which was wound up by court order in February 2010 over non-payment of tax debts totalling £182,929.
Proceedings against Mr Irving and his son Jamie were brought by the island’s Financial Services Authority which said they had shown themselves unfit to serve as company directors.
Seven areas of major concern were identified by the FSA - including allowing SHL to trade while insolvent.
The Bay Festival organisers had always claimed they have been victims of a ‘miscarriage of justice’.
A protracted legal battle followed Street Heritage’s demise.
During the brief winding up hearing, the then government advocate Stephen Harding, who was acting for the assessor of income tax, failed to inform Deemster Doyle that a 28-day adjournment had been agreed.
The Irvings’ £3.5m claim for damages against Mr Harding and other government officials was struck out in May 2011.
They went on to pursue a negligence claim for some £5m against the company’s advocate Jerry Carter who had not turned up in time for the hearing.
This too was dismissed and the appeal court ordered the Irvings to pay Mr Carter’s law firm costs of £111,000.