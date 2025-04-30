A Douglas man has denied being involved in an organised crime group which smuggled over half a kilo of cocaine to the island.
Liam Bradley, of Lheannag Park, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, entering not guilty pleas to being concerned in importing class A drugs to the Isle of Man, and transferring criminal property, namely £13,090 in cash.
He will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on June 10, for a trial on a later date.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police had seized 635 grams of cocaine, which was found in a car on May 18 last year.
Thirty-two-year-old Mr Bradley was not in the car but is accused of being involved in arranging the drug to be brought to the island.
The prosecution also alleged that he handed over a bag containing cash, in the car park of Douglas Snooker Club, to one of the men who was in the car, but Mr Bradley said that the bag contained groceries.
Ms Dodge submitted that the case was too serious for a summary court trial and said that it should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode, who agreed that the drug matter would have to be heard at the higher court.
Mr Kermode made a bail application for his client, which was opposed by the prosecution.
Bail was granted by Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to live at his home address, to report to police headquarters daily, obey a curfew between 9pm and 6am, not to leave the island without court consent, to surrender his passport, and not to enter the airport or Sea Terminal.