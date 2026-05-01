A new collection of hand-struck collectable coins has been unveiled as one of Culture Vannin’s Treisht26 projects, which celebrates the Year of the Manx Language, ‘Blein ny Gaelgey’.
Manx jeweller Treen Harkin has developed the project titled ‘Focklyn Oanluckit’ which translates to ‘Buried Words’.
She is also the founder of ‘Croi Meala’ - a jewellery brand that is firmly rooted in Manx heritage and traditional craftsmanship.
Treen’s work is inspired by Celtic and Viking coinage unearthed in Manx burial sites.
Each individual coin was recreated using the same technique used by Vikings.
It involves hand-striking engraved steel dies onto fine silver blanks.
This process deliberately produces ‘organic imperfections,’ meaning the design may not be perfectly centred. An intentional feature that reflects traditional methods.
Because each piece is created manually, every coin is unique.
The designs are based on burial coins excavated across the island.
Treen has woven the Manx terms ‘Traa Dy Liooar’ (time enough), ‘My Ghraih’ (my love) and ‘My Veen’ (my darling) into the pieces.
Keeping the project rooted in the island at every stage, the steel dies were engraved locally by engraving specialist ‘Island Engraving’.
Treen explained: ‘The project takes its name, ‘Buried Words’, from both the buried hoards that inspired it and the Manx language itself - once nearly lost, now being reclaimed.
‘A project transforming an ancient craft process into an act of cultural preservation, bringing the Manx language into people's hands.’
The coins are on display at the new ‘Mind your Language’ exhibition at the Manx Museum in Douglas which is open to the public until October 4.
They are also available to buy as necklaces exclusively in the museum’s gift shop.