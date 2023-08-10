Douglas Council says that it hasn’t been consulted regarding the new large vehicle parking plan.
The Department of Infrastructure’s new proposals aim to restrict overnight parking for larger vehicles.
The DoI has sent letters to all local authorities which detail its plans to restrict vehicles from parking that are more than 1.87 metres high or 5.5 metres long.
Thousands of people have already signed a petition calling for the proposal to be scrapped.
Council leader Claire Wells said: ‘The council hasn’t actually been formally consulted about the matter. It would certainly have a pretty serious impact on the town if the plans came to fruition.
‘It’s important to distinguish the difference between off-road and on-road parking. The council is responsible for off street parking, and that’s what we look at. The proposal is entirely about on-street parking and that is entirely down to the DoI and its policies.
‘We have people who are in favour and people who are against the proposal in the council. Ultimately, there have to be alternatives provided for people driving large vehicles, and this is what the DoI have to consider.
‘I know that there is a report coming to the executive committee in September, and then we can formally discuss it within the council.’